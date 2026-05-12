SVG to debut at Cannes Film Festival with Director Aiko Roudette

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented for the first time, at the prestigious Cannes (CAN) International Film Festival, which opens in France today.

Director of the Hairouna Film Festival, Aiko Roudette is attending the event, which is taking place from May 12th to 23rd.

Miss Roudette said she has been invited to part of a Panel Discussion slated for May 16th as part of “Caribbean Day,” an initiative dedicated exclusively to Caribbean cinema and storytelling.

She noted that this marks a significant milestone for both the Hairouna Film Festival and the wider visibility of Vincentian creativity, culture, and film on the international stage.

Miss Roudette said during her participation in the Caribbean Day segment of the Cannes (CAN) International Film Festival, she will continue her work to attract investment for the Vincentian Film Industry.

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