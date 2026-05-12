SVG represented at EU-supported Geothermal study mission to Portugal and Spain

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to advancing renewable energy and exploring geothermal opportunities as part of a broader strategy to achieve energy security, affordability, and environmental sustainability.

In keeping with this commitment, Minister responsible for Energy Hon. Daniel Cummings and Director of the Energy Unit Lance Peters, participated in an EU-Caribbean Geothermal Energy Study visit to Portugal and Spain, as part of a high-level Eastern Caribbean delegation.

The mission, which took place from April 14 to 22nd, was supported by the European Union under its Global Gateway programme and implemented by FIAP.

It brought together representatives from OECS member states and regional energy institutions to strengthen geothermal development, energy security, and climate resilience across the Caribbean.

Delegates engaged in technical exchanges and site visits in the Azores and Gran Canaria, examining successful geothermal operations.

Discussions focused on financing, regulation, and grid integration tailored to small island systems.

The programme included high-level meetings with Portuguese energy authorities and participation in the Global Sustainable Islands Summit and Geothermal Forum.

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