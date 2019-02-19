SVG JAPAN AMBASSADOR

The Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed His Excellency Tatsuo Hirayama, the new Non-Resident Ambassador of Japan to SVG.

Ambassador Tatuso presented his credentials to the Governor General Sir Frederick Ballantyne at Government House on Wednesday February 13, 2019.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Japan officially established diplomatic relations on April 15, 1980.

Since then, both countries have cemented close cooperation throughout various sectors including agriculture, healthcare, fisheries, education, disaster preparedness, and people-to-people exchanges.

Over the years, the Government of Japan has made various financial and technical contributions to the development of these sectors; most notably in the fields of healthcare and fisheries.

The most recent substantial contribution by the Government of Japan to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines came by way of the Japanese Grant Aid entitled “Economic and Social Programme” (Provision of Japanese Disaster Reduction Equipment).

While in the State, Ambassador Hirayama met with several senior government officials.

The Japanese Ambassador also participated in a signing ceremony held at the Catholic Pastoral Centre in Edinboro for the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP) entitled “The Project for the Renovation of the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School” valued at US$32,047 equivalent to EC$86,028.65.

Ambassador Hirayama is resident in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.







