POLICE AND TECHNOLOGICAL AGE

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is reminding Vincentians that they can interact with members of the Force via the internet and a wide range of other platforms, as they seek to develop a closer relationship with members of the Public in the current technological age.

The reminder was issued by Corporal Angela Castello-Byron, during the Police On the Beat program aired on NBC Radio last evening.

Corporal Castello-Byron said the Police Force continues to seek a deeper relationship with members of the Public and they will continue to utilize all available platforms to ensure that they can be reached easily by members of the public.

She said the public can contact the Police Force though its official website and they also have a Facebook page, a Twitter account, an Instagram profile, a Whatsapp contact and other contact numbers where the public can reach them.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related