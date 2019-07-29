A Land Degradation Neutrality Target Setting Validation Workshop was held here last week.

The Training Workshop was spearheaded by the Forestry Department, as part of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, {UNCCDE}.

Director of Forestry Services, Fitzgerald Providence said the session was geared at achieving targets under Sustainable Development Goal 15, to reduce land degradation.

The workshop was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Civil Society Organizations.







