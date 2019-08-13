TOURISM CONFERENCE STUDY TOURS

A series of Study Tours will be held across the country later this month, for delegates attending the Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development.

The Conference will be held from August 27th to 29th, and is being organised by the Caribbean Tourism Organization, CTO, in partnership with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority.

It will be attended by industry experts from across the region, and will address key issues relating to sustainability.

According to Avanell DaSilva of the Tourism Authority, the Study Tours are slated for Wednesday August 28th.

The Conference will be held at the Beachcombers Hotel, with the theme: Keeping the Right Balance: Tourism Development in an Era of Diversification.







