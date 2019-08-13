The KIND Programme being implemented by the Ministry of Education is celebrating its 13th anniversary this year.

According to the Ministry, KIND is an acronym for Kids In Need of Direction and is a programme which emphasizes the critical relationship between home and school in facilitating positive change in student behavior.

The programme has three components: a vacation behaviour modification programme, a parenting programme and an after-school component that offers academic support to students. The 3-year programme targets students at grade 4 and continues with these students to grade 6.

The 2019 KIND Vacation Programme was held from July 15 to August 2 and is a joint venture of the Students Support Services (SSS) Unit in the Ministry of Education and the Child Protection Services Unit in the Ministry of social Development.

Co-ordinator of the SSS and one of the KIND programme Directors, Jasmine Francois-Creese, said the theme of this year’s vacation programme was: Changing Behaviour Through Listening Ears, soft Hearts and a Smile.

About 250 students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines participated in the 2019 KIND vacation programme. It involved 28 schools and was based at 9 centres: Sandy Bay, Colonarie, Calder, Greiggs, Calliaqua, Marriaqua, Kingstown, Questelles and Chateaubelair.







