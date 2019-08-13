ROAD CLEANING PROGRAMME

The Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) is appealing to members of the public to cooperate with the people who are currently out on the nation’s roads carrying out the Annual Road Cleaning Program.

This appeal as made by Communications Officer at BRAGSA, Roxtanne Millington.

More than five thousand persons are currently employed in this year’s Summer Road Cleaning Program across the country.

Mrs. Millington said they know sometimes the work can inconvenience motorists and other road users when the waste materials are placed at the side of the roads.

She is however appealing to the public to be patient as they seek to have this much needed work carried out.







