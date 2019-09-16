VINCENTIANS LEARN FROM BAHAMAS

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, (NEMO), Michelle Forbes says there are lessons which Vincentians can learn from recent events in the Bahamas, as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

She told NBC News, some residents here have been complaining because the entire country was on lockdown for the arrival of what was then Tropical Storm Dorian.

She reiterated that whenever a weather system is approaching the top priority is to ensure that people are prepared, so lives can be saved. Miss Forbes said Vincentians should reflect on what has happened in the Bahamas, and she noted that natural disasters can be unpredictable so people should be prepared at all times.







