VINLEC AND CLEAN ENERGY

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited VINLEC says it is continuing to upgrade its facilities as it strives towards continuously producing more clean energy.

This assurance came from VINLEC’s Communications Officer, Tamara Job-Sprott, during a media briefing held last week to unveil a new Electric Vehicle to be added to the company’s fleet.

Mrs. Job-Sprott said the production of clean energy is important as VINLEC joins the global community in tackling the effect of Climate Change. Mrs. Job-Sprott also disclosed that VINLEC now has remote operations for a number of their Power Stations.







