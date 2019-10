In last weekend’s matches of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, Langley Park defeated North Union 2-nil in Group B, while Chapmans overwhelmed Fancy 9-nil in Group A, and Sandy Bay beat Spring 3-1 also in Group A.

The North East Football League will continue at 4:15 tomorrow afternoon, when Owia meet North Union in Group B at the Chili Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related