In the Junior Division of the Secondary Schools Netball Championship, Georgetown Secondary School Lady Gladiators beat Sandy Bay Secondary School 13-6 in Sandy Bay, last Saturday.

Georgetown Secondary School Lady Gladiators also won the Senior Division match with a 19-16 victory over Sandy Bay Secondary School, in the Senior Division.

The Championships will continue tomorrow, when George Stephens Secondary meet Sandy Bay Secondary School at George Stephens Secondary, then St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua will oppose Emmanuel High Mesopotamia at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, and Thomas Saunders Secondary will play against Bishop’s College at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose. Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School will then meet Buccament Bay Secondary at the Keartons Playing Field.

At each venue, the matches will begin at 1:15 in the afternoon, with the Junior Division match preceeding the Senior Division game.







