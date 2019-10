Girls High School Student Rishona James was named overall winner of the Lions Club South/FLOW Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition last night.

James won from a field of six students who competed in Finals at the Methodist Church Hall.

The students were required to speak on the main topic: Should individuals who claim to be LGBTQ be afforded all Human Rights prescribed under International Law?

There were also the Students Prepared Speech and in prompt categories.







