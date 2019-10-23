Local traditional cannabis cultivators and OECS workers, intending to work on local, sub-regional and Canadian farms, stand to benefit from a new training programme in safe cannabis production methodologies.

The Medicinal Cannabis Authority-MCA, of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to launch the innovative programme tomorrow Thursday October 24.

The initiative is expected to place traditional cultivators in a position that will improve production and productivity in the medicinal cannabis industry.

The training course will include theoretical and practical learning in the efficient production of cannabis in indoor, greenhouse and outdoor settings. The main areas covered in the curriculum will be Botany and propagation of cannabis, environmental requirements, pest and disease management, harvesting and post harvesting practices.

Additionally, training would be provided on industrial standards related to Good Agriculture and Collection practices (GACP). Upon completion of the training, participants will be provided with a certificate from the MCA.

The programme forms part of the Government’s mandate to ensure the smooth transition of traditional cultivators of cannabis into the legal medicinal cannabis industry.

The Government carved out, through the Medicinal Cannabis Industry Act 2018, a special space for this group of farmers in the form of a traditional cultivator’s licence. This licence among other provisions, allows for medicinal cannabis cultivation of up of 5 acres and is offered on preferential terms – only $100 for processing of application with no license fee attached for two years.







