Investment promotions agency, Invest SVG, said a grand ceremony is being planned for the official opening of the Everything Vincy Expo, which takes place here this weekend.

The Expo will be held from this Friday, October 25th to the 31st at the Geest Terminal in Kingstown.

Communications Officer Jamila Soso-Vincent, said the Expo will open tomorrow with an official ceremony commencing at 6 p.m. at the Geest Terminal.







