DIAPORA INDEPENDENCE ACTIVITIES CONTINUE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade said the overseas activities being hosted to celebrate this country’s 40th Anniversary of Independence will continue up to the end of this year.

This was disclosed by Janeil Frederick of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as activities continue to observe the Renewal at 40 program.

Miss Frederick said the activities will continue on November 9th at the Annual Commonwealth Fair. She said other activities will also continue in the United Kingdom.

Miss Frederick said the SVG Embassy and Permanent mission in Washington DC will also be hosting a number of activities. She said activities will also be held in Pennsylvania during the month of November.







