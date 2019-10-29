SVG CRICKET ASSN. RECOGNIZED YOUTHS

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association has recognized four young talented national sports personalities.

At last evening’s welcome function for the 2019 Independence Anniversary Twenty/20 Masters Cricket Festival at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Largo Height, President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, Dr. Kishore Shallow, who is also Vice President of the Cricket West Indies, presented Awards to Athlete, Lluanda Lewis (14), Female Cricketer, Xhria (ZARIA) Jack (18), Footballer, Diel Spring (18), and swimmer, Mya De Freitas (14) for their wealth of talent and their outstanding performances so far in their respective sporting discipline.







