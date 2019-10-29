NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

There were victories for Gairy Construction Simple Boys, Gomea Bombers, Challengers and Hard Hitters, in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation (TBPO) Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field, last weekend.

Gairy Construction Simple Boys beat Coreas Distributions by 182 runs in a match reduced to 15-overs because of a late start.

The scores: (Gairy Construction Simple Boys 221 for 9 of 20-overs; (Stein joseph 52, Nicos Davis 41, Kemron John 37, Asborne Franklyn 33; Antonio Gerold 3 for 35, Jason Caesar 2 for 45), Coreas Distribution 39 off 10-overs; (Keneal Skinner 3 for 5, Adolph Adams 2 for 5, Kentish Phillips 2 for 12).

Gomea Bombers defeated One Team by 41 runs in a match reduced to 17-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Gomea Bombers 129 for 8 off 17-overs; (Barnard Bushay 35, O-VANDO O’Brian 27; Enrique Daniel 2 for 29), One Team 88 for 8 off 17-overs; (Kenton Mc Fee 3 for 29, Raymond Sayers 2 for 13).

Challengers beat Nice Radio Clinchers by 40 runs in a match reduced to 17-overs because of a later start.

The scores: Challengers bat first and made 116 for 8 in 17-overs; (Britnol Scott 51; Romano Pierre 3 for 10, Danroy Fergus 3 for 21), Nice Radio Clinchers 76 off 12.1-overs; (Lesroy Richards 21, Vincent Cupid 20; Kendal Payne 3 for 9, Ronike James 3 for 15).

Hard Hitters won by default over Dauphine United, who failed to show up for the match.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related