The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association will hold this year’s National Junior Christmas Championships from Saturday to the 21st of this month at the National Tennis Centre, in Villa.

There will be competition in Boys and Girls Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18 Singles, as well as Boys and Girls Under-14 and Under-18 Doubles.

Registration will close at 6:00 on Friday evening at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related