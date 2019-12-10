SION HILL NETBALL FINAL RESULTS & AWARDS

Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls (1) dethroned last year’s C & R Enterprises Knock-Out champion, Harmony Investment beating them 41-35 in the Final of the Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field, on Sunday evening.

Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls (1) had earlier won the 1st Division Title, second was Harmony Investment Stars, and Dutch Lady Clinchers third.

The 2nd Division was won by Sion Hill Juniors, Star Girls (2) was second and Young Challengers third.

Mary-Ann Frederick of Harmony Investment won the Best Goal Shooter Award in the Championship; the Most Disciplined Team was Sion Hill Juniors, and the Most Disciplined Player, Chante Garrick of Sion Hill Juniors. The Youngest Disciplined Player, Kyla Lewis of Sion Hill Juniors. The Most Improved Team was Sion Hill Juniors.

Sion Hill Government School was adjudged the Best Dressed Team on Parade, and VINCY Liberators Stars won the Best Banner Award.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related