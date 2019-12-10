SVG VOLLEYBALL CLOSED

Country Roots won the Men’s Elite and the Men’s 1st Division Titles of the 2019 National Volleyball Championships which climaxed on Saturday night at the Girls High School Hard Court.

Country Roots defeated Gremlins three sets to one, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15 to clinch the Men’s Elite Title, and in the 1st Division, they also beat Gremlins (1) three sets to one, 25-23, 28-26, 19-25, 26-24.

Gremlins (1) whipped Unique Touch three sets to LOVE, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 to clinch the Women’s Open Division Title.

Ronaldo Franklyn of Country Roots was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Elite Division Final. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Men’s 1st Division Final was Kyle Liverpool of Country Roots, and Nikita Campbell of Gremlins was the Most Valuable Player in the Women’s Open Division Final.







