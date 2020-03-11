GARIFUNA CONFERENCE & NATIONAL HEROES DAY

The Impact of Climate Change on Indigenous Communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was among topics discussed today at the Seventh International Conference.

Several delegates are attending the Conference, which was officially opened this morning at the NIS Conference Facility.

In his address at the Conference, Minister of Culture, Cecil Mckie, said the Annual International Garifuna Conference hosted by the Garifuna Heritage Foundation continues to be a tremendous success.

He said the Conference has evolved over the years into a major cultural event with international participation. Minister Mckie said the Conference is strategically placed to coincide with National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Meanwhile, President of the Greggs Garifuna Council John Nero, is appealing to Vincentians to wear ethnic colours as part of their cultural expression, during National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Mr. Nero encouraged persons visiting the Garifuna Village, to wear ethnic colours and support the activities which the Council is hosting this week, leading up to National Heroes Day on Saturday March 14th.

Aspects of Garifuna History and Culture are being showcased at eleven huts which have been constructed on the Greiggs Playing Field.







