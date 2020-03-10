W.I. LEGENDS LOST 1ST T20 MATCH TO INDIA

Host, India Legends beat West Indies Legends by 7 wickets with 10 balls remaining of the Road Safety World Series Twenty/20 opening Cricket match at Mumbai India, on Saturday.

The scores: West Indies Legends 150 for 8 off 20-overs: (Shivnarine Chanderpaul 61, Daren Ganga 32, captain Brian Lara 17, Munaf Patel 2 for 24, PRAG-YAN Ojha 2 for 27, Zaheer Khan 2 for 30).

India Legends 151 for 3 off 18.2-overs; (Virender Sehwag 74 not out, captain Sachin Tendulkar 36, Carl Hooper 2 for 19).

West Indies Legends next match will be tomorrow against South Africa Legends at the same venue.







