The National Insurance Services (NIS) will be putting measures in place to ensure payment of unemployment benefits to Vincentians.

The assistance came from Executive Director, Stewart Haynes, as he discussed issues relating to the Unemployment Benefit Program on NBC’s Face to Face programme this week.

Mr. Haynes said the NIS will be working with the Department of Labor to ensure the transparency and legitimacy of the programme.

Stewart Haynes, The National Insurance Services (NIS) Executive Director.







