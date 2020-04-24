POLICE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

A quantity of musical instruments will be handed over to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band today, under Phase Two of the Juvenile Justice Reform Project.

The handover ceremony will be hosted by the Ministry of National Mobilization and Social Development, in collaboration with the OECS and USAID.

Today’s ceremony takes place at the Police Band Room at Largo Height, commencing at 10am.

Remarks will be delivered by Commissioner of Police, Colin John and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Mobilization and Social Development, Nerissa Gittens-Mc Millan.







