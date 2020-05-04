LOTTO SOCIAL DISTANCING

Vincentians are being encouraged to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and protocols that are in place by the Ministry of Health as they procure their tickets for tomorrow’s million dollar lotto draw.

The advice came from Product Development Officer at the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Anthony Dennie. Mr. Dennie said a huge turnout is expected at lotto booths throughout the country and every effort must be made to maintain social distancing.

He also said the NLA will be operating a mobile ticket depot outside its headquarters to help in easing the expected congestion.







