LICENSE PLATES AND LATE FEES



The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to Vincentians to remove the number plates from vehicles that are not in use and to turn them in to the police to avoid paying late fees when they are ready to use these vehicles on the roads again.

This appeal was made by Police Constable Shorn Williams, during the traffic highlights program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Constable Williams said sometimes people have vehicles that are off the roads and the owners are not sure when the vehicles will be in use again and they should remove the registration plates and turn them into the traffic department.

He said when people are ready to license their vehicles they can then return to the Traffic Department with their letters to avoid paying additional fees for the duration of time that their vehicles were not in use.







