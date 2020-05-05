CAMILLO AND MINIBUSSES



Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said the Government will be assisting close to four hundred minibus operators as part of the supplementary budget in response to COVID -19.

He made the disclosure, during a media conference held last week to update the Nation on programmes being implemented to assist Vincentians during the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic.

Minister Gonsalves said they had previously announced assistance for close to fourteen hundred minibuses but this number has been revised.

Minister Gonsalves said the Government had previously announced assistance of two hundred and fifty dollars per month for the minibus operators, but this amount has been increased.







