NEMO AND 2020 HURRICANE SEASON

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is reminding Vincentians that the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins in less than a month. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

Speaking to NBC News, Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEM0), Michelle Forbes said officials are predicting an above average hurricane season this year.

She said people must not wait until June to begin their preparations for the season even as they continue to battle the current Dry Season and COVID -19.

Miss Forbes is also appealing to people to start taking all the necessary precautions and putting their Family Emergency plans into place.







