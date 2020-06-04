Conditions have officially been implemented in regards to the access of medical marijuana in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

At least 20 qualifying conditions have been established, for persons who wish to access marijuana for medicinal purposes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Pharmacist, Fiona Pierre, who is also the International Narcotics Control Board Liasion Officer at the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, MCA.

Miss Pierre said patients must meet these conditions before they receive a prescription for medicinal cannabis.

Miss Pierre also noted that medicinal cannabis can be prescribed in various forms.

Pharmacist, Fiona Pierre- International Narcotics Control Board Liasion Officer at the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, MCA.







