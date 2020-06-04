Ethny Williams, Acting Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Early Childhood Education provides parental tips

Proper healthcare, nutrition and nurturing are very critical for a child’s early development with respect to learning.

This was disclosed by Acting Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Early Childhood Education Ethny Williams during the COVID-19 Supporting Our Children program, which focused on the topic Early Learning at Home.

Ms. Williams said parents should ensure that children are immunized and receive proper health care.

Ms. Williams said it is also important that children are given a balanced diet and a safe and supportive environment.







