A search and rescue order has been placed for a missing vessel

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service has launched a Search and Rescue Operation (SAR) for a Missing 14 feet, green and white vessel “Unstoppable”, which was reported missing on 30.05.2020 about 8:37 p.m., with two (2) persons on board; namely Mickel Quashie and one “Blanco” of Magum and Buccament respectively.

According to reports, the vessel left Buccament Bay at 10 a.m. on 30.05.2020 to fish off Canouan and developed engine problems off Bequia.

Upon receipt of the report by SVG Coast Guard Service, the information was disseminated to local coastal ports and also a request for checks to be conducted at ports and harbours.

On 31.05.2020, the SVG Coast Guard Vessel, SVG 07 transiting between the Coast Guard Base at Calliaqua and Canouan conducted a surface search, which resulted in negative sighting of the vessel “Unstoppable”.

The Regional Security System (RSS) Airwing Operation Center was subsequently informed and a request was made for assistance with an aerial search for the missing vessel.

Requests for assistance were also sent to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) in Trinidad and Tobago, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) in Curacao and the MRCC in Martinique.

Subsequent to the aerial searches conducted by MRCC Trinidad and Tobago and the RSS Airwing on 01.06.2020, 02.06.2020 and 03.06.2020, negative sightings were reported for the missing vessel.

The Coast Guard says Search and Rescue operations are ongoing for the missing vessel and its occupants.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related