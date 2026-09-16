National Lotteries Authority begins 2026/27 education grant payouts to over three thousand students

More than three thousand students are expected to receive financial support from the National Lotteries Authority, NLA, this year, as the Authority continues its commitment to the education. Sector.

The NLA says support will be provided to students in secondary schools as well as the Divisions of Technical and Vocational Education and Arts, Sciences and General Studies, of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

The Authority is today commencing payments to successful applicants for its 2026/27 Educational/Grant Assistance Programme.

A release from the NLA says payments to persons who have received notifications are being made at its office at Paul’s Avenue.

The Lotteries Authority says it is still reviewing applications for its Educational/Grant Assistance Programme, and successful applicants will be notified over the coming weeks, once the assessment period is completed.

The NLA says it is no longer accepting applications for the 2026/27 programme.

The Authority says due to the significant number of applications received, the submission period was extended, to allow additional families an opportunity to apply.

Applications closed on Friday August 21st.

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