Invest SVG Board pledges continuity amid departure of Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Invest SVG confirms receipt of the resignation of Executive Director Anna Young, with immediate effect.

The Board thanks Ms. Young for her service and contributions to Invest SVG during her tenure and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

The Board says in a media release that it is aware of public commentary on matters relating to the management and operations of Invest SVG.

The Board considers it important that such matters be handled responsibly, with due regard for the relevant facts and appropriate processes.

Where matters require further consideration, they will be addressed through the appropriate institutional channels, while respecting the interests of all parties concerned.

The Board says its immediate priority is to ensure continuity of leadership and operations at Invest SVG and to maintain the organization’s focus on its national mandate.

According to a media release, Invest SVG remains fully operational and continues its work to attract and facilitate investment, develop new opportunities, and build productive relationships with investors and partners locally, regionally and internationally.

The Board says it remains committed to the effective governance and management of Invest SVG and to ensuring that the organization continues to serve the interests of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

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