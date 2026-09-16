Invest SVG has announced the resignation of Executive Director Anna Young with immediate effect.

A release from the Agency says Nadine Agard-Juillerat, Director of Export Marketing and Promotions, has been designated as the Acting Executive Director and will oversee the day-to day operations at Invest SVG during this transitional period.

The agency says it remains fully committed to fulfilling its mandate of attracting and facilitating investments, while developing new opportunities and building productive relationships with investors and partners locally, regionally and internationally.

The organization thanks Ms. Young for her service and contributions to Invest SVG during her tenure and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

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