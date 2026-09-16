Tourism Minister urges stronger partnership between Tourism and Agriculture sectors

A call has been made for closer collaboration between the Ministries of Tourism and Agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The call came from Minister of Tourism, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow, during a joint media conference this week.

Minister Shallow said this partnership could result in significant economic opportunities for the country.

Minister Shallow noted that when tourism and agriculture grow together, visitors get a richer experience.

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