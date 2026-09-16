Local Farmers to gain greater access to overseas markets following signing of Data Protection Agreement this week

Secure markets will soon be more readily available for local agricultural produce as local Farmers look forward to building connections with Buyers.

This follows the signing of a Data Protection Agreement this week, by the Ministry of Agriculture and the technology company Quantome Inc which will collect agricultural data, to connect Farmers with Buyers overseas.

The signing took place on Monday, during a joint News Conference hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation and the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Quantome Inc, Jacques Nack said the initiative will begin with Hot Peppers and Dasheen.

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