Lotto jackpot winner has received his cheque

A 58-year-old Construction worker from Sion Hill, Sandy Bay is the Country’s Million Dollar jackpot winner of the National Lotteries Authority.

The cheque amounting to one million 685-thousand dollars was presented to the jackpot winner Joseph Ballantyne this morning.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Project Development Officer at the National Lotteries authority, Anthony Dennie says it is an historic day in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

General Manager of the National Lotteries Authority, Mc Gregor Sealey says that he is elated to be the Manager of the NLA at such time. He says this historic win took 30 years and he hopes that the next Million dollar jackpot would not take another 30 years.

He encouraged the newest millionaire in SVG to spend his winnings wisely and in such a way that he would have money at his disposal for the rest of his life

Meanwhile, An emotional Jackpot winner Joseph Ballantyne says he is grateful to his daughter who gave him the winning numbers of the Lottery.

Relita Nanton from Fancy also collected her jackpot of 60-thousand dollars.







