Farmers to receive additional support from the government

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is seeking to provide additional support to farmers, to cushion the impact of the drought situation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlighted the challenges facing the farmers, while speaking on Radio on Sunday.

He said the drought situation has severely affected the Farmers with the production of food here.

The Prime Minister says in light of the challenges facing Farmers, the Government will allocate more funds for the Farmers Income Support initiative.







