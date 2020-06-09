Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves congratulates political party “Team Unity Coalition ” on their re-election into government

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves extended congratulations to the Team Unity Coalition in St. Kitts and Nevis for winning the General Elections last Friday, June 5th.

The Team Unity Administration was re-elected to a second term with an increased majority, winning nine of the 11 Parliamentary seats – two more since the previous general election in February 2015.

A three-man CARICOM Observer Mission that monitored the General Elections, pronounced the election as being free, fair and very transparent.

That team described the St. Kitts and Nevis general elections as representing the will of the people before leaving the Federation on Sunday, June 7.

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley also congratulated the newly elected government.

However, Leader of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party Dr. Denzil Douglas is accusing the three-party coalition Team Unity of “hijacking” the General Elections.







