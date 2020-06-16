Trading in local agricultural produce is still thriving

Trading in agricultural produce is continuing here at a brisk pace, despite the challenges posed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar said trading is carried out every day of the week, with many farmers providing produce for sale, in spite of the difficulties.

Minister Caesar again commended the farmers and fisher folk for continuing to provide produce for sale on the local market as well as on the regional and international markets, even in the midst of a drought.







