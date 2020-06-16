The Second pay out under the PRYME program to be announced this afternoon

The second batch of young entrepreneurs who will receive grants under the Government’s PRYME program will be announced here this afternoon.

The Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises or PRYME Program was developed to assist young people with grant funding to develop their businesses.

This afternoon’s announcement will be made following the official launch of the web application portal for the PRYME program

The launch will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room, from 1:30 pm.

The PRYME program is being implemented by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED)







