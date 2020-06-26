The Ministry of Health is commemorating HIV Regional Testing Day today

Persons who wish to know their HIV status have been assured of complete confidentiality.

The assurance has come from Winfield Tannis-Abbot, HIV/AIDS Co-ordinator for Public Sector Entities.

Mr. Tannis-Abbott, who is also attached to the National AIDS Secretariat, said some persons avoid testing because they fear stigma and discrimination.

HIV testing is being conducted at a number of locations here today, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines commemorates HIV Regional Testing Day.

HIV Regional Testing Day is commemorated on June 27th each year, but the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is commemorating the day today.

The day is intended to create awareness about HIV and to increase access to HIV testing services







