The Finalists for the first ever SVG Virtual Soca and Calypso Monarch competition are released

The names of the finalists for the first ever SVG Virtual Soca and Calypso Monarch competition were released last evening.

The competition which is being organized by Envy Nightclub and STV Online, features Finalists competing in three categories: Calypso, Ragga Soca and Power Soca.

The finalists for the Ragga Soca Competition are: Chewalee, Cleopatra, D’fusion, Homie, Javid Rouse feat Magikal, Kripted, Michelle Soca, and Slama London. The reserve is Optimus.

Meanwhile…..the finalists for the Power Soca Competition are: Chowda, Dynamite, Fruity, Jace, Royall, Sick-O, Tandre, and Twixx while the reserve is Geo.

And….the finalists for the Calypso Competition are: Chico B, Chewalee, DA Vincy, Ipa, Ron B, Shena Collis, and Sulle. The reserve is Kojah.

Lester Iroha (ee-ro-ha)- Proprietor of Envy Nightclub said the Finals are slated for July 4th and 5th.

Finalists will have an opportunity to win 20-thousand dollars in cash and other prizes.







