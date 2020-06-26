Liverpool’s Manager, Jurgen Klopp said he is completely overwhelmed after the team clinched the English Premier League Football Title for the first time in 30 years.

Meanwhile, after Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City, the teams respective Managers offered their congratulations to Liverpool.

Man City’s boss, Pep Guardiola said his team, who won the Title in the previous 2 Seasons would have to work to catch Liverpool next time.

Liverpool’s achievement filled the world with excitement. As NBA Star, LeBron James tweeted in celebration, as well as the Award winning actor, Samuel L Jackson.



Australia and New Zealand are also celebrating after being awarded the hosting rights of the 2023 Women’s World Cup Football Tournament.

This will be the first time that the Tournament would be staged in the Southern Hemisphere.







