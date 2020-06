Belgian International Footballer Thomas Munier has officially signed at his New Football Club, Burossia Dortmund.

The defender joining the German BUNDES-LIGA from French League (1) Champions, PSG where he would play three League Titles.

The 28-year-old said he is looking forward to fans being allowed back into Stadiums.







