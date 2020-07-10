ASIAN CRICKET TO HOLD TOURNEY IN SEPTEMBER

The Asian Cricket Council is contemplating a window in June 2021 to hold the Asia Cup while announcing yesterday that the tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Asian Cricket Council also announced that the Pakistan Cricket Board, which was supposed to host the 2020 event, has exchanged the hosting rights with Sri Lanka Cricket, while the PCB will host the 2022 event.

The announcement came a day after BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly revealed in an Instagram chat that the event was cancelled.

The 2020 tournament was supposed to be held in the United Arab Emirates, with Pakistan to host the tournament.

India weren’t willing to travel to Pakistan but the BCCI had earlier stated that it didn’t have a problem with Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup, as long as it was held at a neutral venue.

During an ACC meeting in June, the possibility of holding the tournament in Sri Lanka emerged. However, wary of the COVID-19 situation and with the event involving multiple countries, the ACC decided to play it safe.







