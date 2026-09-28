Police provides guidance on legal implications surrounding public confrontations
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has provided guidance on the legal implications surrounding public confrontations.
Head of the Police Public Relations Department, Sergeant Edson Smith says several factors must be considered when assessing the circumstances surrounding a fight in a public place.
Sergeant Smith explained that the Police must seek to clarify a number of issues surrounding a public confrontation, before deciding the way forward.
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