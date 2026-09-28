Prime Minister Friday joins regional leaders in paying tribute to Calypso Icon Mighty Sparrow

Prime Minister, Dr. Hon Godwin Friday is among Regional Leaders paying tribute to calypso icon Slinger “The Mighty Sparrow” Francisco, who passed away yesterday.

Sparrow, 91, who died peacefully yesterday surrounded by family in New York, is being remembered as a giant of Caribbean culture, whose music, wit and unmistakable voice helped define calypso, Carnival and the identity of Trinidad and Tobago for generations.

Prime Minister Friday says Slinger Francisco’s contribution to calypso and to the cultural identity of our region is immeasurable. His music will remain with us, and so too will the influence he has had on generations of Caribbean entertainers.

On behalf of the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister extended sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, and to the people of Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago who mourn one of the Caribbean’s most treasured cultural icons.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, former Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also paid tribute to the calypso legend, describing his death as the end of an era in Caribbean music and culture.

Meanwhile, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said Sparrow had been woven into the fabric of Caribbean civilisation for seven decades, with his music capturing the region’s history and spirit.

And the Caribbean Community (Caricom) also expressed deep sadness at his passing, describing Sparrow as one of the region’s most accomplished calypsonians.

Caricom said his music combined entertainment with incisive social and political commentary, educating and inspiring audiences throughout the Caribbean, Europe and the United States

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