Regional Experts to support RSVG Police Force in crime fighting efforts

Experts from the region will soon be working along with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to support its crime fighting efforts.

Word of this came from Acting Commissioner of Police, Trevor Bailey, during a News Conference hosted by the Police Force on Saturday.

The Briefing, was held at the Central Police Station, Kingstown, in the wake of serious incidents of violence, including the shooting incident in the Green Hill community in Central Kingstown on Friday night.

Speaking at the event, Acting Police Commissioner, Trevor Bailey assured citizens that the Police have deployed all the necessary resources to tackle the recent criminal activity.

The Acting Commissioner also assured the public that action is being taken to address the issue of illegal firearms

And, Commissioner Bailey also disclosed that the Police Force will soon be receiving support from Regional Experts, in its crime-fighting efforts.

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